Leader comment: Don’t mistake Rees-Mogg for a Beano character

They are both almost defiantly “snooty”, part their hair in the same distinctive way, wear the same kind of glasses and clothes, like the same kind of music, classical of course.

The case brought by the Beano seems pretty open and shut. Jacob Rees-Mogg MP has been caught bang to rights, copying Walter ‘the Softy’ Brown’s unique style. Teacher is standing by to get involved if Rees-Mogg fails to abide by an instruction to “cease and desist” this rampant act of impersonation.

It might be in his best interests to comply forthwith, given that teacher is not the only potential threat. Dennis the Menace earned his name by being mean to all such well-behaved comic characters and doubtless not even the House of Commons’ Serjeant at Arms could prevent him from launching a blistering barrage with his pea-shooter.

The real Rees-Mogg took it well, tweeting he was “flattered” by the comparison. But, while he has a sense of humour, he is also a very serious politician and one with designs on a hard Brexit and, according to some, 10 Downing Street. So no one should make the mistake of treating him as a joke.

