Leader comment: Discovery of boys trapped in Thai cave athail wonderful moment

When 12 boys and their football coach went missing in a flooded cave system in Thailand, many would have feared the worst.

As the days dragged on, it hardly seemed possible they would be found alive.

So it is truly wonderful that they have all been found alive and safe after 10 days. Despite their extreme hunger, they were all said to be in a good condition after being assessed.

But the euphoria of their initial discovery has subsided with rescuers now trying to work out a way to bring them to safety. The flooded tunnels of the caves are so narrow in places that it is not possible to wear an air tank while passing through.

The water could remain too high for them to leave – without first learning how to dive – for several months and there are also fears that heavy rain expected this week could threaten their place of refuge.

But, in a world where there is so much tragedy that it often dominates the headlines, it is good to be able to report some happy news.

It can only be hoped that the commendable efforts of the international team of rescuers – including some from Britain – will ultimately be successful.

