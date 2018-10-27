Leader comment: Congratulations to Ruth Davidson on birth of son Finn

The Scotsman would like to congratulate Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservatives and a columnist for this paper, on the birth of her son Finn Paul Davidson yesterday.

“Welcome to the world, little one ... Know that you are loved,” she tweeted yesterday, along with a photograph showing her, her partner Jen Wilson and the new addition to their family, who weighed in at a healthy 10lb 1.5oz.

In these fraught and anxious times, it was a moment of happiness that brought best wishes from those who are otherwise implacable political opponents.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted her congratulations, adding, “I wish wee Finn a lifetime of happiness”. Richard Leonard, Scottish Labour leader, said he was “wishing you all the very best”. And Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie sent “best wishes from the Rennies”.

It was almost like they were family. And, in a sense, they are. The family of democrats may be large and fractious, prone to the most bitter arguments, but still in times of trouble and joy it comes together.

