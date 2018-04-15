Leader comment: Callum Hawkins will relish victory all the more

The collapse of Scotland’s Callum Hawkins just over a mile from the end of the Commonwealth Games marathon yesterday was distressing to watch.

With a commanding lead, the 25-year-old was set for gold when he suddenly began weaving before eventually tumbling to the ground, striking a barrier with his head as he fell. Clearly distressed, the athlete struggled to get to his feet as spectators gathered to gawp and, in some instances, film his agony. The barrier that can be created between a user and the world around them by a mobile phone could not have been more bleakly illustrated

Unseemly as this was, more serious was the fact that Callum Hawkins lay on the track, unattended, for so long. It took a full two minutes for an official to approach him. There are clearly questions now for Commonwealth Games organisers to answer about the efficiency of their medical operation. Fortunately, the runner was yesterday recovering in hospital, denied a medal, but soon to be back on his feet. Callum Hawkins gave so much only for victory to be cruelly snatched away which is why we will relish his next success all the more.