Leader comment: Bridge problem was obvious months ago

It has been blindingly obvious to anyone who’s used the new Queensferry Crossing since it opened in September that frustrating delays in crossing times have been caused by traffic merging from approach roads.

While we were told that “tourist traffic” was to blame, drivers queueing to travel across the bridge could see from day one that the road layout was at the root of congestion problems.

So we are pleased to learn that Transport Scotland is prepared to take action to address issues that have been apparent for months.

The Queensferry Crossing was supposed to reduce congestion now and for decades to come. Instead, it has simply relocated traffic jams.

We are bound to wonder why, during the £1.35 billion construction project, potential congestion problems were not identified and addressed.

Transport Scotland didn’t cover itself in glory with its early, ineffectual response to concerns about traffic delays experienced at the new bridge. Let’s hope the actions it’s now considering do more to get traffic flowing across the Firth of Forth.