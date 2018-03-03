Leader comment: Brexit’s reality is beginning to dawn on May and co

Theresa May’s warning that “no-one will get everything they want” out of the Brexit negotiations suggests reality is dawning on the UK Government.

Before the EU referendum, David Cameron went to Brussels insisting he would win concessions that would give the UK a “special status” within the 28-nation block. The then Prime Minister’s strategy was later described by Stirling University politics expert Dr Andrew Glencross as a “great miscalculation” that played a part in the vote for Brexit. Cameron “blundered by promising so much and delivering little”, Dr Glencross said.

Brexiteers in Cabinet have boasted the UK will be able to “have our cake and eat it” by negotiating a trade deal that will retain most of the benefits of EU membership.

Ms May is essentially laying the ground for the actual deal that is highly likely, once again, to deliver little for Britain. With their dellusional dreams shattered, Brexiteers in parliament will then face a choice between a deal they hate and attempting to bring down Ms May’s Government to ensure there is no deal at all.