Leader comment: Axing of private schools’ charitable status a bad move

The abolition of private schools’ charitable status in the Scottish Budget is a retrograde step.

It will almost certainly mean fees will need to be increased, putting the charitable work currently carried out by some of Scotland’s leading educational establishments in serious doubt.

This not only includes bursaries for bright children from poor backgrounds, but the sharing of facilities such as sports pitches with local clubs.

If Scotland will not treat private schools as charities, it’s hardly fair to expect them to maintain pro bono work, although doubtless some will choose to do so.

The politics of envy and jealousy may play well in some quarters, but this decision is also likely to result in more pressure being put on the state education system.

Parents who find they are now priced out of the private sector – people who through their taxes helped fund state schools while not actually using them – will instead send their children to the local schools, increasing class sizes and budgetary pressures.

The SNP appears to set itself against private schools, when it could have sought to use them as a valuable partner.

