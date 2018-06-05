Leader comment: Andy Murray’s determination an example to us all

Andy Murray knows a thing or two about comebacks and tenaciously grinding out a fifth-set win – his victory over Novak Djokovic in the 2012 US Open took nearly five hours.

So, while some commentators feared his career was over after a serious hip injury, they may have underestimated his powers of determination.

Murray had surgery in January and resumed training in a bid to make a comeback to the sport he loves. His mother Judy yesterday revealed the 31-year-old was back playing on practice courts in a bid to return for the grass-court season, possibly as soon as next week.

“So fingers crossed,” she said. “The most important thing is he gets fit again for the long term and any top athlete would tell you they would not come back until they felt they could give 100 per cent, especially in a major like Wimbledon.”

At 36 and only narrowly second to Rafael Nadal in the world ATP rankings, Roger Federer shows tennis players can have a career into their mid-30s. So Andy Murray could be around for years to come and all Scotland wishes him well as his recovery continues.

