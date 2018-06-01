Leader comment: A Scottish island that’s a little piece of heaven

With the scenery of The Cuillins and the dramatic embodiment of history that is Dunvegan Castle, Skye has long been one of Scotland’s favourite tourist destinations.

The island attracts so many people that for US TV news channel CNN it is one of the top 12 places in the world to avoid this summer – along with the Taj Mahal, Barcelona and Mount Everest. Following this bombshell, Skye’s representatives moved quickly to stress it really wasn’t too popular at all, although they conceded it was advisable to book ahead during peak times.

Well, it looks like things are about to get worse – or better, depending on your point of view – after The Three Chimneys won best restaurant in the Catering Scotland Excellence Awards and Skeabost House topped the Group Hotel category.

The judges did not skimp on the praise. The food at the Three Chimneys had been “consistently world-class over many years”, while Skeabost was a “Cinderella fairy tale” after its transformation into one of Skye’s “star attractions”. Beautiful scenery, lovely food, wonderful places to stay ... could Skye be a little piece of heaven?

READ MORE: Skye named in CNN list of ‘12 destinations to avoid in 2018’