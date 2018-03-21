Leader comment: A boy named Sue, a girl named Envy

A Boy Named Sue – the song made famous by Johnny Cash – tells the tale of how the eponymous character “grew up quick and … grew up mean” because of his name and tracked down his absent father, aiming to kill him.

But when confronted, his father says: “I knew I wouldn’t be there to help ya along. So I give ya that name and I said goodbye, I knew you’d have to get tough or die, And it’s the name that helped to make you strong.”

They make up, but “Sue” swears to call any future son “Bill or George, anything but Sue!”

Times have changed but the latest list of baby names contains a few that may prove similarly controversial.

Corbyn may have a bit of a ring to it as a first name, but it’s something of a hostage to fortune.

Any political leader can become a toxic brand (Enoch Powell) and sometimes for reasons largely out of their control (Neville Chamberlain), so being named after them is always going to be a risky business.

Envy is another ‘interesting’ choice. What next? Will the family be completed by the remaining six deadly sins of Gluttony, Greed, Lust, Pride, Sloth and Wrath?

