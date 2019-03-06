Labour set for embarrassment over workplace parking levy – Steve Cardownie

It looks likely that the Labour Party will oppose the introduction of a Workplace Parking Levy when it holds its conference in Dundee this weekend, which may cause a little embarrassment, if not discomfort, to party members in Edinburgh who backed the idea when drawing up their manifesto for the 2017 local government elections.

Although Edinburgh will be handed the power to bring in a levy, the council has quite rightly given a commitment to embark upon a consultation exercise before considering such a move.

The Labour Group leader in the city council, Cammy Day, said: “It’s not about targeting motorists, it’s about creating a more sustainable Edinburgh. This is one of the tools we should be looking at and I hope conference will accept that.” Some hope.

However, Labour’s rejection of such a scheme is unlikely to have much impact on the future policy of the city council given that they are a minority partner in the coalition and are unlikely to make the issue a deal breaker should the SNP, with the support of the Greens, press ahead.

The Labour Group will be expected to adhere to party policy and do a U-turn by ditching their previous manifesto pledge. Although they might huff and puff, they will not blow the coalition house down.

