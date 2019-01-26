Jo Swinson: Commons proxy voting vital to end discrimination

The week before last Tulip Siddiq MP had to make the impossible choice between delaying her son’s birth against her doctor’s advice and ensuring her constituents’ voice was represented on one of the most important decisions of our time. The images of Tulip being wheeled through the voting lobby made us all reflect on what kind of workplace we want Westminster to be.

It has been nearly 12 months since the House of Commons instructed the government to bring in proxy voting. Since February last year, five MPs have had babies and four more are on the way. Progress is long overdue – bringing parliament into the 21st century should not be more painful than childbirth.

In July last year, my constituents were cheated out of the right to representation when the Tory party chairman, Brandon Lewis, broke his pairing agreement with me, voting on a key Brexit bill while I nursed my two-week-old son at home.

This calculated duplicity left MPs in need of baby leave fearing that their voice would similarly be disregarded, if they weren’t physically there to cast their vote. It left current and aspiring MPs with the impression that parenthood and politics can’t go hand in hand. But thanks to cross-party efforts led by Harriet Harman MP, the Mother of the House, the government finally moved this week to bring forward proxy voting.

This change isn’t just about making life that bit easier for new parents in parliament. Every year, 54,000 women in the UK lose their jobs due to pregnancy and maternity discrimination at work. So far, the government has failed to take serious action to sort out this abysmal state of affairs.

The least it could do is set an example of how parents in the workplace should be treated.

The lack of proxy voting isn’t the only headache for MPs with young families and other caring responsibilities. Strings of late-night votes are difficult and guilt-inspiring for parents from all parties. Working in the dual locations of constituency and parliament, often hundreds of miles apart, can be a logistical nightmare. These elements particularly affect women as even today they tend to be responsible for the lion’s share of caring.

Women are also less likely to be able to afford the large costs of successfully running for a seat in parliament, which again comes as no surprise given the 18 per cent gender pay gap in the UK. If you combine these obstacles, it’s easy to understand why despite the record number of women in the current parliament, men still outnumber women 2:1.

The corridors of power at Westminster are a closed club. There are almost three times as many men in the unelected House of Lords and only nine women in cabinet, including the Prime Minister, compared with 20 men. You have to be at the table to wield power, and right now there aren’t enough women sat around it.

The barriers to a fairer and more equal politics are many, but tomorrow’s vote on proxy voting is a perfect opportunity for all MPs to make clear that though we work in a Victorian palace, the way we conduct business should not be stuck in the 19th century.

Westminster is not where the fight ends, however. Across our country, in all of our elected institutions, we still see entrenched gender inequality. It is absolutely the responsibility of political parties to nurture much more diverse talent and be far more inclusive as organisations. But I also believe that each and every single member of the public can do something to make politics more representative too.

So if you know someone who would make a good candidate – whether for the local council or Holyrood or Westminster – give them the confidence boost they need and ask them to stand. If you’ve spotted a troubling injustice, be the one to start the petition. And finally, if like me you think it’s about time that Westminster joined the 21st century, then call or email your MP and ask them to support proxy voting tomorrow.

Jo Swinson is Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats and MP for East Dunbartonshire