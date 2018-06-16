James Walker: Need for speed? Then complain about broadband

Good news for broadband users. New rules are now in place that mean broadband providers will be forced to advertise the speeds that at least half their customers receive. Before they could get away with promoting the speed that only the top 10 per cent received.

Broadband is one of the most complained-about services I hear about at Resolver. We’ve had over 30,000 complaints over the last few years.

By far the biggest issue is broadband speed not delivering, not working at all or regularly packing in. This is the source of much frustration for you all, given it means waiting in for an engineer for most of the day, not to mention some infuriating call-centre experiences. But here are a few tips to help you out if your slow service is leaving you disconnected.

◆ Check your speed. There’s loads of free apps that you can download that will allow you to check the actual speed of your broadband connection. The key thing to do is take a screenshot each time you check on your phone so you’ve got some evidence to back up your complaint.

◆ Ask for options. Speak to your broadband provider (send them a tweet or get in touch online if you want to dodge the call centre), you could ask for something to boost the speed, get a reduction in your payments – or they may even have a fix.

◆ Give your signal a boost. There are lots of things you can do to improve your broadband signal, from making sure your router is near the phone line, using cables not wifi, upgrading your router and reducing the number of electrical items that might be giving off signals nearby. Even a fish tank can cause problems if it’s got filters and other electrical items plugged in to it.

◆ Getting techy. You can get booster boxes and cables from most electronic stores to help you with your signal problem. Most of these boosters are designed to improve your WiFi signal around the house, but some also help improve your broadband speed. Check before you buy to make sure the goods do what you need them to.

◆ Take it higher. Still not happy? Resolver can help you make a complaint, but it pays to set out your argument in simple terms. If you want out of the contract, provide proof of the poor service and the efforts you’ve made to sort it out. This is where those screenshots you’ve taken come in helpful. When making a broadband complaint, it pays to have evidence of the problems you’ve faced, dates when you contacted the business and when engineers came around. Though you have to give the broadband provider a fair shot at sorting out the problem, if they don’t take the opportunity to do so, you can take it further.

James Walker is the founder of online complaint-resolution service Resolver.co.uk