‘I’m no nationalist, but Nicola Sturgeon may be only person able to protect Scotland from Brexit’

Nicola Sturgeon is the only party leader who has displayed a degree of political maturity during the Brexit process, a Scotsman reader writes.

May I follow my letter you published on Friday with another suggesting that Nicola Sturgeon may well be the only politician capable of protecting Scotland from “the tidal waves of rage, disruption and political instability that a Brexit reversal might unleash in the country that will always be our nearest neighbour” (Joyce McMillan, “Sturgeon impresses amid impasse”, 23 November).

I am no nationalist, but I must say that I have been impressed by the First Minister as seeming to be the only party leader who has, in recent days, shown a degree of political maturity.

Scottish Labour is irrelevant in relation to Brexit and the Scottish Conservatives as usual seem to be able to concentrate on only one issue at a time: currently the vested interests of the fishermen.

John Milne, Uddingston