Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones.

The new show, which is a prequel to the enormously popular Game of Thrones, will include plot lines involving rape and abuse of women.

This has reopened old wounds about its predecessor’s inclusion of graphic rape scenes – including some not even in the source material – and raised the issue of how much the brutal treatment of women will be continued in the new HBO series.

Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) stands in front of the Iron Throne in House of the Dragon (HBO)

People often defend the misogyny in Game of Thrones in one of two ways. They either argue it is realistic in a Medieval-style society for women to be treated this way – gruesomely raped in conflicts or by their husbands, and only able to wield some power through their sexuality and cunning.

Or they point towards the complex, fully-formed and often flawed female characters in the books and TV show. Cersei, Arya, Sansa, Daenerys, Margaery Tyrell, Lady Olenna, Missandei, Ygritte. These are all “strong” characters whose desires and actions are both complicated and understandable. Out of that list, two women survive: Arya and Sansa Stark.

By the end of Game of Thrones, Arya, the traumatised assassin, becomes an “explorer” of distant lands. While Sansa becomes Girl Boss of the North. These are wins for women, right?

It didn’t manage to disintegrate the bitter taste in my mouth when Daenerys Targaryen, a rape survivor, was stabbed to death by Jon Snow while he kissed her. Of course, she had to be put down in this way because of her genocidal – and, some would argue, a little out of character – actions in the previous episode. Her character complexity evaporates in the Season 8 finale, when she shows absolutely no remorse for killing innocent civilians she had spent eight seasons earnestly claiming to defend.

In a scene which did not happen in the books, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is raped on her wedding night in Game of Thrones Season 1 (HBO).

But, this is all okay because female characters are just as complex and flawed as male characters in the Game of Thrones universe, and if you wanted a happy ending you haven’t been paying attention...right?

Which brings us to Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), a sort of echo of her descendant Daenerys. In House of the Dragon, she is very publicly named heir to the Iron Throne by her father, King Viserys (Paddy Considine).

But, there’s a problem: she’s a *gasp*... woman! A woman has never sat on the Iron Throne up until now, and a major council meeting involving Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) previously set the precedent for skipping over women in the line of succession.

Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) after killing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in Game of Thrones (HBO)

But, is there a reason a woman wouldn’t be allowed to rule in this universe? Returning to the idea that Westeros is like Medieval Europe, with a restricted role for women, there are a few major differences. First of all, the dragons. These fire-breathing weapons of mass destruction are the sole reason the Targaryen house has so much power which simply cannot be challenged.

And, in this world, women can ride dragons. Just as well as men, it seems. When Aegon the Conqueror – the first Targaryen king – brought Westeros to its knees with Balerion the Black Dread, it was besides his two sisters Visenya and Rhaenys on Vhagar and Meraxes.

In Game of Thrones, Daenerys becomes the leader of the highly patriarchal Dothraki tribe because she is a dragon rider. Women in the Targaryen family wield just as much power as men. Why, then, would it be so outlandish for a woman to sit on the Iron Throne? What is the reason, George R.R. Martin?

Besides the strange conflict over Rhaenyra’s claim to be queen, her story as it unfolds in the source material Fire & Blood is brutal and tragic. (Spoilers ahead). She suffers the deaths of four of her children – one during childbirth, and three during the conflict known as The Dance of Dragons.

Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) with her dragon Syrax in House of the Dragon (HBO)

After a brief time as queen, presiding over an impoverished and starving population which hates her, Rhaenyra’s story ends when she is eventually betrayed and eaten alive by her half-brother’s dragon Sunfyre. Before her death, she had become paranoid, ugly and fat, we are told.

The conclusion? Women shouldn’t rule, look what happens! George R.R. Martin and some fans will argue this is just the cruel world of Westeros, nobody gets a happy ending in this tale. Which is partly true, of course.

The Dance of Dragons ends horrifically for pretty much all involved. Every part of Westeros has been left scourged by the war, with the powerless “smallfolk” suffering the most. The true villain of this story, of course, is the baffling system of hereditary patriarchal monarchy. And the only person who ever seeks to challenge this, to “break the wheel”, is transformed into a mass-murdering extremist in Game of Thrones.