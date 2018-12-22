‘Heart in a box’ technology helps make a scientific miracle – leader comment

‘Heart in a Box’ technology is used to help save the lives of two people in Scotland for the first time.

The scientific method – gathering evidence, developing a theory and then attempting to disprove it – built the modern world. Scientists have sent humans into space, harnessed the power of electricity, and given us televisions, microwave ovens, the internet and a host of other inventions that have become part of our everyday lives.

But the field in which science has made the biggest difference to all our lives is undoubtedly medicine.

Today The Scotsman reports on the first two patients in this country to receive heart transplants after a revolutionary technique was used to keep the donated organs alive.

Normally a transplanted heart is kept at a low temperature as the cold helps to keep it fresh, much like food in a refrigerator.

Using this method, a donated heart can be used until about four hours after the death of the donor. This relatively short period means it can be a life-or-death race against time to get a donated heart to its recipient.

But researchers discovered that keeping the heart warm, supplied with blood, glucose and oxygen so it can continue to function as if it is still inside a body – known as the Organ Care System or a “Heart in a Box” – extends this period to up to 12 hours.

Roger Marr, 46, who suffered a viral infection which caused severe heart failure, was one of the first two patients in Scotland to benefit. “I owe so much to the donor, their family and the transplant team ... I cannot put into words my gratitude or how I feel. They saved my life and gave me a life with my newborn son,” he said.

There are those who sneer at science, while enjoying the benefits it has brought, some buy into bizarre conspiracy theories, and others make a living selling quack remedies. There are also times when science gets it wrong.

But the scientific method, in which theories are constantly being tested against the evidence, is still the best way humans have come up with to establish the truth. Keeping hearts cold was once the best method, now we have found a better way.

Heart transplants have been around since 1967, but the sense of wonder still remains.

A child will grow up with a father because of the generosity of the donor and their family, and the skill of the doctors and scientists involved.

Life instead of death. It doesn’t get more important than that.

