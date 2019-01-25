Haggis: Our national dish is a world-beater – leader comment

People all over Scotland will tonight listen to the words of our national bard Robert Burns, then tuck into the “glorious sight, warm-reekin’, rich!” of our national dish.

But, as far the other nations of the world are concerned, haggis is a bit of a novelty and not something they would normally eat – unless invited along to this annual Scottish ritual.

However, it now appears the “great chieftain o the puddin’ race” is on the march with the news that Edinburgh firm Macsween is to start exporting to Canada for the first time since 1971 and, separately, that there has been a surge in the popularity of vegetarian haggis.

The dish now comes in an array of different recipes and, in recent years, has been given the fine-dining treatment by a number of top-notch chefs.

All this raises the question of whether haggis could do for Scotland, what another spicy dish – curry – has done for the Indian subcontinent.

Entice the tastebuds and hearts and minds will surely follow. Given haggis-burgers beat hamburgers any day, it could become yet another example of ‘Scottish soft power’ on a global scale.

