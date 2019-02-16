Father Ted’s Mrs Doyle has a message for Still Game – leader comment

So, it seems, Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill are not game to make a film version of hit TV series Still Game.

Apparently, they’ve been listening to people who are not such big fans of the more recent shows.

And they seem to think that a great sitcom doesn’t necessarily translate into a great movie.

Even if there was a big-money offer to make Jack and Victor stars of the silver screen, they would resist it.

The Inbetweeners movie “really did the business”, Kiernan admitted, but he claimed this was simply “an anomaly”.

So, no chance then. It’s definitely not going to happen.

Nothing to see here. Don’t even mention it. There’s not going to be Still Game the Movie and that’s an end to it.

There’s nothing anyone could say to change their minds.

Nothing except, perhaps, just maybe, the words of wisdom of a character from another, almost equally as good, sitcom.

Cue Mrs Doyle.

“You will. You will, you will, you will, you will, you will. You will, you will. You will, you will, you will, you will, you will ... you will.

“You will, you will. You will, you will, you will, you will. You will, you will.

“You will.”

READ MORE: Leader comment: Still Game, an immortal TV show that will never die