Donald Trump is ‘probably’ sane – leader comment

Donald Trump’s tweets are to be used at Edinburgh Science Festival to assess how the public make decisions about the state of a politician’s mental health.

“Someday the Fake News Media will turn honest & report that Donald J. Trump was actually a GREAT Candidate!” “The Dems are trying to win an election in 2020 that they know they cannot legitimately win!” “I probably work more hours than almost any past President.”

Just three recent snippets from the Twitter page of @realDonaldTrump that may or may not be used to assess how the public “make decisions about a politician’s mental health” at Edinburgh Science Festival.

All speak to the mindset of someone whose self-regard is not confined by the bounds of reality. He cannot possibly know his work-rate surpasses all others but he makes the claim anyway with the smallest caveat of “probably”. The Democrats do not “know they cannot legitimately win” the 2020 election. It is possible for an “honest” assessment of pretty much anyone at all to conclude they are not “great”.

However, such comments are part of his ‘showman’s braggadocio’, his business model. The alarming thing about all this is that Trump is “probably” quite sane – and so are the people who fall for all this nonsense.

