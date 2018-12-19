Donald fails to inspire Scotland – leader comment

Parents name their children for a host of different reasons: after a beloved relative, a caring midwife or doctor, a favourite film star or musician, or perhaps someone they greatly admire, a hero, someone to look up to.

Glancing through the lists of the 100 most popular names for newborn babies in Scotland, one noticeable pattern is the almost complete absence of names of our political leaders. There’s no Theresa or Ruth, no Nicola or Ian, no Richard or Jeremy, no Patrick or Maggie. And no Vince or even Vincent. The only current leader of a major party whose name appears in either top 100 is Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie, whose full first name, William, comes in 35th place.

Leaders on the international stage also largely failed to inspire. There was no Angela or Emmanuel and even Donald Trump’s first name somehow inexplicably failed to make the top 100, which does seem strange. After all, Donald is a typically Scottish name – meaning “world ruler” – and Trump often speaks of his love for Scotland.

Maybe not being inspired by political leaders isn’t such a bad thing.

