Don’t panic if you like sleeping in – leader comment

“The early bird gets the worm” is a saying extolling the virtues of getting up early. A dry rejoinder – no doubt thought up by a witty dilettante with reasons to sleep late – is that “the second mouse gets the cheese”.

Now scientists have suggested another advantage for those with a genetic predisposition to rise with the dawn with a “morning person” apparently statistically less likely to develop mental health problems, such as depression and schizophrenia, than a “night owl”.

Studies like this one, which involved hundreds of thousands of people registered with the UK Biobank and a database in the US, have the potential to transform our understanding of health and lead to incredible medical advances.

But mental health is quite obviously affected by a whole array of different factors, both genetic and social. And, as the scientists behind this latest research stressed, “further studies are needed to fully understand this link”.

Many scientific studies help advance our understanding without reaching a firm conclusion. So no one should panic – or gain a false sense of security.

