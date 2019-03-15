Dear non-bigots, stay united in fight against sectarianism – leader comment

The controversy over the Scottish Government’s “dear bigots” campaign was to be expected. Indeed, it was almost certainly designed to be controversial.

Some Christian groups complained, saying posters had “singled out religious believers”.

And now it has been revealed that even current and former Cabinet Secretaries expressed concerns over the campaign which included a poster that read: “Dear Bigots, you can’t spread your religious hatred here. End of sermon. Yours, Scotland.”

The Scottish Government stressed that it was “absolutely not intended to target those of faith” and apologised if it “appeared to some” that it had.

It seems pretty clear that anyone, religious or not, who truly subscribes to the philosophy of Christ – and therefore embraces ideas such as “love your enemies”, “love your neighbour” and turning the other cheek – cannot also be a bigot.

Christian leaders and the Scottish Government are on the same side – that of the non-bigots – and this current dispute should not be allowed to overshadow this as we try to rid Scotland of its sectarian shame.

