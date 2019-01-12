Corbyn conundrum

Outside Westminster you will find angry Remainers screaming “STOP BREXIT” at anyone who will listen. You will also find Brexiteers so apoplectic with the impending situation that they will shout “TRAITOR” (or perhaps even “Nazi”) at anyone who is a Remainer.

We are sick of all of them and the truth is their hectoring won’t sway a single person’s opinion.

But these people do have one thing going for them – at least we know what they think.

Unfortunately for the Labour Party – which should have a large (and constructive) part to play in this national crisis called Brexit, things look very different.

Pro-Brexit? Anti-Brexit? Er, we haven’t a clue. But we do want an immediate general election, they say. And what would your policy be in that election? Er, well…

On Brexit, UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been an enigma from the start providing no clear leadership to his party or to voters. In Scotland, Richard Leonard is the same.

Corbyn must be careful what he wishes for if MPs reject Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal on Tuesday, as expected. Given the mess that she has made of the whole process, Labour should be miles ahead in the polls. But another election could provide Labour with a serious bloody nose and give little more clarity on which way the country wants to go.

And if that comes to pass, Corbyn will have to take all of the blame.