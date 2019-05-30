Women’s World Cup: ‘Gallus’ Scotland have chance of lifetime – leader comment

As is fairly obvious from the pages of today’s Scotsman, excitement about Scotland’s debut appearance in the Women’s World Cup next month is beginning to grow.

The opening fixture could hardly be more enticing with a game against England on 9 June. A win – against a side currently ranked third in the world, which beat Scotland 6-0 in 2017 – would undoubtedly be a surprise.

But in players like Erin Cuthbert, of Chelsea, Kim Little, of Arsenal, and Lana Clelland, of Fiorentina, we are blessed with genuine world-beaters and football, as everyone knows, is a game that sometimes rewards underdogs who refuse to accept that status and who will not be cowed by high-and-mighty reputations.

There was evidence of a ‘gallus’ streak in the Scotland team during Tuesday’s victory over Jamaica with Cuthbert’s goal hit from a similar distance as James McFadden’s memorable 2007 strike against France.

Through its endeavours and talent, this team has won itself the chance of a lifetime to do something truly wonderful. Come on Scotland!

