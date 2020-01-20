Why we should let the law deal with football’s racists – Tom Wood

People who hurl racist abuse during football matches should face criminal prosecution and be denied the oxygen of notoriety, writes Tom Wood.

It hasn’t taken long for the latest racist chanting at a football match to be escalated to a major ‘something must be done’ catagory. ‘Something must be done’ by the clubs, by the league or by the Football Association. In turn, the Football Association wants ‘something to be done’ by the Government – a public inquiry perhaps. All the bodies concerned insist that ‘something must be done’ usually by someone else.

But before we launch yet another public inquiry to tell us what we already know, it might be worth asking what we seek to achieve and whether escalation of bad behaviour to a crisis may not end up making matters worse. Let’s, for a moment, reflect on what we know.

READ MORE: Youth football match abandoned in Edinburgh amid racist abuse allegation

READ MORE: Hearts ban supporters over racist and sectarian abuse at Tynecastle

First, while there are some organised racist groups that adopt sport, often football, as a flag of convenience they are few and far between. Most of the trouble, racist and sectarian at football matches, is caused by individuals or small groups of morons. They should be treated accordingly and I was pleased to see that behind the headlines of the latest incident the high-quality CCTV coverage, installed at every major football ground, was being examined to identify the culprits and prosecute them. This is the right approach but in a time when we seem squeamish about apportioning personal responsibility and thin-skinned about name-calling it doesn’t seem enough, we must escalate to establish some wider culpability.

Back in the 70s, before civilian stewarding, I was one of hundreds of young police officers routinely dragged from my usual beat to work at one of the two big football stadiums in Edinburgh. In the days before all-seater stadiums and restrictions on alcohol these could be raucous affairs. We patrolled the pitch side, trudging round ever watchful for a random scotch pie lofted from the terraces – it paid to be a moving target. But if you were a sensitive soul or sharp of hearing it could be a chastening experience. In truth most of us were impervious, having long adopted a strict sticks-and-stones hierarchy, we accepted name-calling at football matches as part of the job – water off a duck’s back.

At the same time, I remember one diehard fan who turned up for every home game of his club festooned in his colours, scarf, hat and rosette. He was always early to get his favourite spot on the terrace as close as possible to the visiting fans section. An amiable lad who enjoyed the banter, at the first sight of an opposition fan he would be instantly transformed into a spitting raging monster hurling every obscenity, racial and sectarian, that he could muster from his limited vocabulary. In a well-rehearsed choreography he would be warned to desist, refuse and be arrested usually well before the kick off. As he was frogmarched away to the ironic cheers of the home support and the catcalls of the opposition, he would exhult in his few minutes in the spotlight. Out of sight, he would instantly revert to the amiable young man he had been a few minutes earlier.

He was an attention-seeking pest who craved celebrity but I can only imagine what a boost he would have been given – how many imitators he may have attracted – had his behaviour been rewarded by an escalation of importance. As it was, he was dealt with in a low-key way, exactly the measure he deserved. The criminal law has long experience in dealing with nuisance offending we should be careful not to make matters worse by providing the oxygen of notoriety.

Tom Wood is a writer and former Deputy Chief Constable