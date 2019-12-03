Why we should celebrate Scottish success stories like this one – Angus Robertson

Skyscanner is an Edinburgh-based company that shows how Edinburgh could become a global centre of digital excellence, writes Angus Robertson.

Skyscanner is an amazing Edinburgh success story.

The online travel company is used by 100 million people per month around the world, in 52 countries and is available in more than 30 languages.

If you have never used it before, it is an internet-based service which allows you to research and book your travel arrangements including flights, accommodation and car hire.

Originally launched in 2002, the Edinburgh-based company was bought in 2016 for $1.75 billion – one-and-three-quarter billion dollars – and now employs hundreds of people.

The firm has put more than 172 million flight passengers in the air in the past 12 months with the value of tickets topping £19 billion.

In recent months, it has gone through a global brand refresh pledging to “lead the global transformation to modern and sustainable travel” and has won a coveted best travel app award, which helps explain its popularity with consumers.

Now the respected ‘Which?’ consumer survey has rated Skyscanner as the best.

The consumer watchdog compared the most-used flight comparison sites and found that Skyscanner came out best six out of ten times, which given the competition is no mean feat.

Sometimes we are a little slow at celebrating great Scottish success stories and be in no doubt Skyscanner is a fantastic Edinburgh-based success story.

Congratulations to all of its staff and customers, and also for the opportunities to develop Edinburgh as a global centre of digital excellence.