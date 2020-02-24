Why Scottish Tories are warming to independence – Helen Martin

Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings and the rest of the ‘Crazy Gang’ running the UK are so bad I actually feel sorry for Tory voters in England, writes Helen Martin.

THIS may be a slight exaggeration but it appears that almost every day another devastating impact of Brexit on UK life is revealed. Of course, it is not Brexit itself, but how Boris Johnson, his Cabinet and ‘advisers’ are dealing with it.

It’s an opportunity for those of us who voted to Remain, and who desperately want Independence, to feel proud, smart and geared up for another referendum which is inevitably going to attract more Yes voters.

READ MORE: This is what former No 10 adviser Andrew Sabisky is alleged to have said about ethnic minorities, rape fantasies, and women’s rights

READ MORE: ‘Weirdos and misfits’ wanted for new job opening at No 10 Downing Street

But (based on the belief that we can and will win our right to leave the UK) some of us, even me, are beginning to feel very sympathetic for Brexit and Tory voters in England.

The original promise to make good trade deals with the EU has flown away with the PM’s refusal to align with any EU rules. How can you import and export to another landmass by rejecting its standards? And it’s hard for overseas countries to deal with the UK if they still want to deal with the EU as well.

Dominic Cummings, Johnson and several Cabinet members seem to be in a very damaging, insane, crazy gang. The biggest question of all, is what can English people do to get rid of them and save their country? Nothing.

Here’s my fantasy. The Crazy Gang cannot be dismissed or replaced and UK opportunities worsen every day.

Tories in Scotland, plus Labour and Lib Dems are trying with subtlety to move away from Westminster leaders. They all stick to their own party polices but gradually learn the only survival is leaving the UK. With secret behind-the-scenes discussions, they are welcomed by the SNP to make independence inevitable. Doesn’t that sound plausible?