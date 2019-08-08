Why Labour is in serious trouble over Brexit and independence – leader comment

If Labour does not make its positions on Brexit and Scottish independence clear, it faces trouble at the next election.

The Labour Party is in trouble. Big trouble. Even bigger than it was before.

Its confused response to Brexit has seen the party move gradually from its position that the UK must leave the EU – with a deal much better than Theresa May’s – to half-hearted support for a second referendum of some kind.

However, while Jeremy Corbyn recently stated “I want to make it clear that Labour would campaign for remain against either no deal or a Tory deal that does not protect the economy and jobs”, the “Where We Stand” section of the Labour party website says: “Labour accepts the referendum result and a Labour government will put the national interest first.”

It should be noted, however, that the website still talks about ending “Theresa May’s reckless approach to Brexit” so perhaps this is yet another example of cock-up always being the more likely explanation than conspiracy about double-dealing.

Clearly, it is part of Labour’s thinking that, particularly in the north of England, many Labour supporters also voted for Brexit. Corbyn may have been desperately trying to hold the party together despite a serious split over the issue, but in an attempt to be all things to all people, he appears to have alienated those on both sides of the argument. Now the party risks sending mixed messages on Scottish independence too.

Amid talk of an electoral pact between the SNP and Labour, shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said a future Labour UK government would not block a request for a second independence referendum, sparking a row within the party. Writing in today’s Edinburgh Evening News, Labour MP Ian Murray said McDonnell should apologise to Scottish party leader Richard Leonard for his “thoughtless, mealy-mouthed ramblings about Scottish independence”.

Parties that fail to send out a clear message tend to pay a high price at the ballot box. Brexit and Scottish independence are the biggest political issues of our times and if Labour fails to take a strong stance on both, it could face ruin. The Tories are facing a split – between those who are willing to allow a no-deal Brexit and those who are not – that could tear the party in two. Will Labour end up in even more pieces? Right now, the voices of the SNP message – for independence within the EU – and the Liberal Democrats – for the Union within the EU – seem more powerful and, therefore, more likely to sway undecided voters.