Why Glasgow should be wary of the allure of trams – leader comment

Glasgow and Edinburgh are pressing ahead with plans for new tram lines ahead of the publication of the findings of the Edinburgh Tram Inquiry.

Trams are a particularly pleasant form of transport. While bus engines can send vibrations throughout the vehicle and frequent stops may be accompanied by a sudden and occasionally violent lurch, trams seem to glide with considerable grace.

So it’s unsurprising that Glasgow council is pressing ahead with plans for a tram network in the city, perhaps looking with some envy at the sleek, modern-looking tram line in Edinburgh.

However, as almost everyone in the latter city knows, trams can come with a considerable price-tag.

We are still waiting to find out just how the city got itself into a rather expensive mess from the Edinburgh Tram Inquiry more than a year-and-a-half after the closing submissions were made, so it seems likely that the issues involved are somewhat complicated.

But such is the attraction of trams, Edinburgh is pressing ahead with an extension to the current line.

The rivalry between Scotland’s two biggest cities can drive both on to greater things and can also be a bit of fun.

We just hope that Glasgow avoids any of Edinburgh’s mistakes, if it did actually officially make any, of course.