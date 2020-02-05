Why Edinburgh should bring back the Terracotta Army – Steve Cardownie

The Terracotta Army exhibition from China caused a sensation when it came to Edinburgh in 1985 and could do so again, writes Steve Cardownie.

A photograph of the Terracotta Army exhibition held in The City Arts Centre in !985 featured in yesterday’s Retro page of this paper and it reminded me of the time when I was privileged to visit one of Edinburgh’s twin cities, Xian, where the Emperor’s Warriors were discovered.

They were buried with Qin Shi Huang, the first Emperor of China, to protect him in the afterlife and were discovered in 1974 by local farmers who were sinking a well.

The army comprises 8000 soldiers, 130 chariots with 520 horses and 150 cavalry horses in addition to other non-military figures discovered in other pits which include officials, acrobats, strongmen and musicians.

The exhibition was the first time the army had been seen in the UK and crush barriers had to be situated along Market Street to contend with the crowds that flocked to see the figures on show.

That was all of 35 years ago and a whole new generation has not been offered a similar opportunity to see these figures from the army on their doorstep.

The City Arts Centre was once renowned for hosting blockbuster exhibitions ranging from Star Trek and Star Wars to Gold of the Pharaohs, which charged a modest admission fee to offset the costs. Is it beyond the bounds of possibility that the authorities in Xian could be approached to see if figures could be lent for another Terracotta Army exhibition?

It would be a marvellous attraction in its own right but would also provide an awe-inspiring look back at China’s fascinating history for scholars and the general public alike.