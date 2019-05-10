Why Danny Baker had to be sacked even if he’s not racist – leader comment

Danny Baker yesterday insisted he was not a “downbeat racist wretch” after his sacking from BBC Radio 5 Live for tweeting a picture of a couple holding hands with a chimpanzee in a top hat, which he captioned: “Royal baby leaves hospital.”

While there’s no particular reason not to believe him, he still had to be sacked, given the grandmother of the new royal baby in question is African American and racists’ use of idiotic animal-based insults.

Not to do so would send a signal that those in the public eye can get away with this kind of behaviour, encouraging dog-whistle messages from actual racists with the danger this could eventually lead to open racism.

It is important to maintain a strong line so that such views remain in the shadows where they belong.

Baker, who said the picture was his “go-to photo when any posh people have a baby”, complained he had been thrown under the bus by the BBC in a “masterclass of pompous faux-gravity”.

When he calms down, he may realise it was his error and that, sometimes, we can all pay a price for a moment of stupidity.

