Why Boris Johnson’s Brexit dreams face a new problem in Ireland – Angus Robertson

Victory for Sinn Fein in the Ireland’s general election will bring the issue of Irish reunification to the fore, putting Boris Johnson on the spot, writes Angus Robertson.

Irish general elections have never traditionally led the UK news headlines, but the historic results from the weekend poll have led to unprecedented coverage.

For the first time since independence, Sinn Féin has won the most first preference votes, securing 24.5 per cent compared to Fianna Fáil on 22.2 per cent and Fine Gael on 20.9 per cent.

It’s hard to disagree with Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald, who said that the Irish general election was “something of a revolution in the ballot box”. Outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was re-elected as TD only after Sinn Féin romped to first place in his multi-member STV constituency.

He predicted that it will be “challenging” to form a government, while Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said “significant incompatibilities” still exist. While a stable government will require two of the three larger parties to come an arrangement, both establishment parties have ruled out a deal with Sinn Féin, while a grand coalition would seem to fly in the face of the voters’ desire for change.

Politics has come a long way in Ireland in the last decades, with significant social and economic progress delivering greater wealth per head than the UK.

During the dark days of the Troubles, who would have foreseen Sinn Féin in government in Northern Ireland, and becoming the largest party in the Irish Republic?

While their general election success was significantly down to issues such as housing, homelessness and the health service, their support of a border poll and Irish reunification will undoubtedly bring the issue to the fore. Boris Johnson won’t be able to bluff his way on Ireland and Brexit any more. That’s for sure.