What Vanessa Hudgens said about Edinburgh gave me goosebumps – Hayley Matthews

US actress Vanessa Hudgens, who was in Edinburgh to shoot a sequel to the Netflix film The Princes Switch, was the first American I’ve heard who could make a decent stab at the city’s accent, writes Hayley Matthews.

Despite your thoughts on Vanessa Hudgens’ “Edinburrggghhhh” accent I have to say – the girl is quite possibly the first from over the pond who actually pronounces it correctly and with passion. OK, a little forced but at least she gets it!

What we should focus on, though, is the real benefit in the young actress talking about how beautiful Edinburgh is because what a great boost this is for awareness of our beautiful, historic city.

The Americans love that kind of stuff and anything that puts us more on the map for them to come and explore, enjoy and spend a pretty penny is very much welcomed by me.

Not to mention the filming boost we’ve had here recently with big productions taking advantage of our flourishing greenery and historical settings, we should all be embracing the attention and basking in our glory because we are being noticed and talked about.

When she was talking about the torchlight procession and how she walked down the Royal Mile it gave me goosebumps!

Thank you Vanessa – tell all your friends about “Edin-burggghhh” and bring them all with you next time.

I’ll dig out the Auchentoshan whisky and see if you can get your lips around that one – quite literally.