Boris Johnson's government has decided to cut Universal Credit and raise National Insurance (Picture: No 10 Downing Street via Getty Images)

Apparently the children, aged around seven or eight, were so grateful and excited about the hot meal they received as well as being amazed by all the food.

I felt guilty reading it as I opened up a tin of spaghetti hoops for my youngest son. If there's one essential that needs focusing on just now it's the health of our children.

Never ever, in this day when millionaire MPs have access to discounted meals in parliament, should children be going without and having to use soup kitchens. These MP hospitality venues are operated at a loss and guess who props them up? Erm, taxpayer funds.

I also have issue with the MPs £25-a-day meal allowance (if staying overnight). It's all too much when our children are the ones feeling the pinch. What's wrong with MPs making a cheese and pickle sandwich?!

It makes me so angry and sad. What makes things even harder to swallow is, for many, things are about to get much much worse as the vital £20 Universal Credit uplift that was introduced because of Covid is set to be scrapped. This incredibly valuable £20 is going in October.

When will people realise that the donkeys who run this country seem to only have their own best interests at heart and not that of our precious children and vulnerable families.

I hold them responsible for our zero-hour contracts, low wages, unaffordable housing and many other social issues in between.

Also, had they spent less money on vanity projects and lining their own pockets, we could feed and clothe the most needy several times over.

To me, and I may be wrong, but the gap between rich and poor is growing faster than my chin hair and the UK government, in my eyes, have their priorities all wrong. Now over the last few days we're hearing National Insurance will be going up too. When do we get a break?

I've mentioned before about a story I heard while working on an STV appeal, when a toddler was found sitting in its nappy, eating toilet roll because the child was so hungry. Yes, parents ultimately have the responsibility. However, the government needs to supply the tools, education, means and support for families to be able to do their best and provide the absolute essentials.

It makes me so mad and sad, I don't even know what to do to help anymore. I always try to look out for fellow families who may be having a hard time as well as keeping an eye on the kids who come to school hungry. I teach my son to share, be kind and I'd love to volunteer at a food bank/soup kitchen for families in need, so please reach out if you're in need of an extra pair of hands.

I'll leave you with my final feelings on this issue. Those pulling back the £20 uplift are also the ones who voted against extending free school meals into the holidays for the poorest children in the middle of a pandemic! Heartless would be a compliment!

I hope the £20 Universal Credit is extended indefinitely for the sake of the children and I hope this government finds their soul soon – if the devil doesn't already have it!

