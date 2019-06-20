UK may rue defeat of voice of reason Rory Stewart – leader comment

Rory Stewart brought humility and pragmatism to the Brexit debate, qualities that are vital if the UK is to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

After Rory Stewart’s attempt to become the UK’s next Prime Minister ended in a crushing defeat in the Conservative leadership race, he suggested his warnings about the catastrophic dangers of a no-deal Brexit had “probably proved to be truths that people weren’t quite ready to hear”.

Asked who he would now vote for out of the four still in contention – runaway favourite Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Michael Gove and Sajid Javid – Stewart declined to answer, saying he was off home to play with his children. Who could blame him?

As Javid tweeted, Stewart brought a sense of “humility, authenticity and pragmatism” to the debate, qualities that Johnson in particular is not exactly well-known for. Some may regard such praise as a pitch for his supporters and Javid – backed by Ruth Davidson – will need them if he’s to have a chance of making it through to the final two and the membership vote that will decide the next Prime Minister.

To an extent, the candidates’ remarks about Brexit have to be read in that context. To win, they must appeal to an electorate that is much more keen on a no-deal Brexit than the general population. On taking office, the winner may balk when faced with a decision about whether to try to plunge the UK economy off the now-infamous cliff. MPs, of course, may not let this happen, but voting down the Government in a vote of no confidence to force an election wouldn’t actually stop a no-deal Brexit on 31 October. That is what will happen unless the Government takes positive action to prevent it.

A general election may also simply produce difficult decisions for the Queen that stray uncomfortably far into democratic affairs and an even weaker Government than Theresa May’s.

Remainers and anti-no-dealers will hope for a rainbow coalition of the Liberal Democrats, Labour, SNP and Tory rebels strong enough to ensure the Will of the People is heard in a second referendum.

But all this is too far down the road to say with any certainty. What does seem fairly clear, following the departure of the voice of reason that was Stewart, is that Johnson is going become the next Prime Minister. The others are too close to his position, but lack his charisma. Stewart said of a Johnson premiership: “I’m worried he will disappoint people.” A no-deal Brexit would do more than that.