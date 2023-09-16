It’s probably fair to say that the failure of the Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire to pass a food hygiene inspection is among the former US President’s lesser problems right now, given his current legal troubles. But it is, at least, rather ironic that the self-confessed germophobe’s business should have been ordered to make improvements by environmental health officials over cleanliness and food safety issues.

As The Scotsman reveals today, inspectors found built-up dirt in parts of the kitchen. And when food handlers washed their hands, they actually contaminated them. Surfaces were “not being effectively sanitised”; fridges and freezers were not kept at the correct temperatures; and sausage meat was discovered in a freezer with a use-by date that expired 83 days before the inspection.

