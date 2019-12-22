Scotland on Sunday would like to wish all its readers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, with some help from the late poet Edwin Morgan, Scotland’s first official modern Makar.

“Jollymerry hollyberry jollyberry merryholly,” begins The Computer’s First Christmas Card by Edwin Morgan.

It is a riotous, joyful poem that has to be read out loud to be fully appreciated in all its wondrous glory and anyone who manages a word-perfect rendition of the tongue-twisting verse deserves some kind of prize.

However, for all the machine seems to try to do its best, it doesn’t quite get it right. In a world increasingly dominated by technology, Christmas is a good time to reflect on the importance of human emotions, face-to-face discussions and simple things like a hug. But The Computer also reminds us that no one is perfect and we should all try to forgive one another when we make mistakes.

So, with that in mind, Scotland on Sunday would like to join The Computer in wishing you all:

“asMERRYCHR

YSANTHEMUM”

