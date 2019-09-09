The Scotsman says; Well played, Gregor Townsend

Doddie Weir was a giant of Rugby. Long after he stopped playing, his stature is undiminished.

Since receiving the devastating news that he has motor neurone disease, Doddie has thrown himself into fundraising for research into the illness.

Using his high profile to help find new treatments so that others might not suffer like him, it is a sign of the regard in which Doddie is held that so many sportsmen and women have rallied to his aid.

Yesterday, the Head Coach of Scotland’s rugby team, Gregor Townsend, played his part. Though he flies out today to Japan for the rugby world cup, the coach spent Sunday taking part in an all-day fundraiser, gathering sponsorship money for playing a hole at each of the 23 gold courses across the Borders.

Like Doddie, Gregor is a great role model, tough and committed to the cause, whether on the playing field or raising much-needed money for charity.

The Scotsman salutes Gregor for his efforts, yesterday, and - of course - wishes him and the Scotland team every success in Japan.