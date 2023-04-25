The peer-to-peer approach to problem solving can yield highly effecitve results - Joe Pacitti

Clearly there are always challenges for every sector to face and the priority for how these impact on the business do flex and change. The need to attract and retain talent and challenges in the supply chain have both been constant themes for a while for manufacturing and engineering.

We have also seen the realignment of the new shift post-pandemic to different working patterns such as flexible working – strongly aligned to the talent challenge – and there may be specific concerns that manufacturing companies need to address.

Interestingly, the forward-looking companies see the opportunity to adopt different, more modern thinking in flexible working. CeeD has been working with Flexibility Works and Scottish Government to explore some of these issues and have found some exemplar cases. It is fair to say that it is not just large companies with greater bandwidth that have shown the way here – good practice is being drawn from a range of company types and sizes and so we do seem to be working towards some positive benefits from this approach.

The net zero challenge and how this is impacting on manufacturing and engineering has increased its pace. Remanufacturing as way to manage resource constraints is frequently spoken about, and one element of this is around the challenges in meeting long and complex supply chain issues that businesses face.

Joe Pacitti, managing director, CeeD

One example is a high precision subcontractor providing a two-to-three-week turnaround on remanufacturing products compared to 8 weeks or longer for an OEM supply of a replacement part. Even if the part cannot be remanufactured, the ability to reverse engineer from scratch can also hold a benefit in carbon saving and time.

The one hot challenge is the rising energy costs that face us all and in particular manufacturing and engineering businesses that rely on power and heat as part of their process. Government and the energy suppliers have their part to play in looking at ways to influence the energy costs for supply and we do see companies that help in improving the way business’ negotiate and contract their energy supply agreements. However, the fundamental here is really on energy security and the long-term policy change needed.

The bit that we also see however is the technology solutions we could draw upon using the likes of heat pumps, heat recovery from waste and even novel use of feed stock materials and how to trace these using technology software platforms. This works even to at least explore how it could work when you are part of a trusted open-sharing network where innovation is brought about through collaboration of technology, knowledge and sometimes simply signposting is generously given.

CeeD is such a network, so peer-to-peer exchange can often solve those simple problems. Information and ‘show and tell’ can help make that implementation step easier. It is also a good support on the journey to solving some of the more complex wicked problems – providing a route map on what might work and help guide others away from what might not!

Having just had our CeeDAwards23 in early March, we have been able to see innovation in a wide range of disciplines that support manufacturing and engineering businesses. The winners’ successes provide tangible evidence of companies, academics, and Government agencies with a desire to learn more from one another.

However, all of the applications help us to spot opportunities to share more good practice and innovations – and even the potential to make connections that might be useful for those organisations in partnership.

I’ll always stress the importance, power and influence of the peer-to-peer approach and suggest that you look out for the variety of case studies on the CeeD website which covers the varied themes mentioned above to see if these can help your own organisation feel less alone.