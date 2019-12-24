The best Christmas ad of all time wasn’t even made by an advertising agency

The Best Christmas ad wasn’t created by a big London ad agency.

It wasn’t written for a soap, supermarket, department store or fizzy drink. The best Christmas ad is actually so good you don’t even know it’s an ad. But more of this later.

I’ll start by answering the question straight on and give you the four runners up. And by goodness they’re belters. Picking a top ten is difficult, five almost impossible. To do it I set myself some rules:

Christmas has to be a critical theme in the ad. You’d be amazed how many ads are actually about parties, family gatherings and general good times.

The audience’s understanding of Christmas, especially peace and goodwill, must be explored and leveraged. It must and should be soooo good you could watch it in July during a heatwave and wish it was cold, dark and you were with your nearest and dearest. So where did this leave me? In reverse order, here are my top five.

5th Place – The Book of Dreams by Argos is the only entry from this year. I love this ad, it makes my heart sing, my foot tap and captures everything I want Christmas gifting to be. Christmas is about being closer to friends and family, and Argos nailed it and the joy it brings.

In fourth place is pretty much every Christmas ad by John Lewis could be in a top 20 ads of all time list, let alone festive ads. They’re that good. Equally, they’re so consistently excellent that it’s easy to take them for granted. They set the bar that other retail brands follow and have done so to perfection. They’re just a brilliant exploration of the human condition at Christmas.

In third place is an ad has been walking in the air for more than ten years and defines for me the notion of ‘timeless’. Irn Bru’s phenomenal and uniquely Scottish take on The Snowman doesn’t age and, like a Morecambe and Wise Christmas special, raises a devilish smile year after year. Not only one of the best Christmas ads ever but the only one from Edinburgh (or, perhaps more accurately, Leith).

In second place – The cultural impact of our runner up globally can’t be measured. For this reason it pips others. The fact that this brand defined how we see Santa in 1931 shows you exactly how powerful their communication has been. Simply by saying “Holidays are coming” you know the brand, the colour, the vehicle and the weather. Cheesy? Yes! But so is Christmas, so it’s brilliant. It’s an ad that owns Christmas in many ways.

And in first place, there can be only one winner, Band Aid – Do They Know it’s Christmas.

Firstly – there is a message. It was inspired by Sir Bob as a call to action to inspire behavioural change. The lyrics may not be the most jaw-dropping copy but you can’t deny their effectiveness. Secondly it sells. Not only did it generate charitable revenue from record sales for the Band Aid charity, it also created a launchpad for Live Aid and a host of sequels. As for longevity, it still promotes its message to this day.

David Roberts, Multiply and Marketing Society Fellow, @bigdavidroberts