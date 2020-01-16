Ten top tunes for your pet playlist on Spotify – leader comment

We have some recommendations for pet playlists on Spotify (and other music streaming sites).

Apparently, 25 per cent of pet owners have witnessed their pets dance to music. So it’s hardly surprising that Spotify is now offering pet playlists.

Strangely ignoring the Scotsman, Spotify sought advice from an actual expert, Glasgow University’s Professor Neil Evans.

But rather than take the huff, we thought we’d come up with a helpful “top ten”.

For ‘indie animals’, there’s Dog on Wheels by Belle & Sebastian, Dog Days Are Over by Florence + The Machine and Love Cats by The Cure.

For classical buffs, The Carnival of the Animals by Camille Saint-Saëns may have broad appeal, while Prokofiev’s Peter and the Wolf could help pooches reconnect with their primal past.

The Hamster Dance was one of the first internet memes in 1998. And for birds not of a nervous disposition how about I Tawt I Taw a Puddy Tat.

The Boxer by Simon and Garfunkel may not have been about that kind of boxer, but they’ll never know, and then there’s anything by Jarvis Cocker-spaniel.

Elvis’s ‘Hound Dog’ would surely get those paws a-jumpin’, but you may wish to change tune before the line “I ain’t gonna feed you no more”.