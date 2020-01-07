Succession star Brian Cox is quite right about Scottish independence – Angus Robertson

Brian Cox’s performance in HBO’s Succession thoroughly deserved a Golden Globe – and his views about Scottish independence are also worth a listen, writes Angus Robertson.

Actor Brian Cox is a one-man Scottish success story. In front of a stellar Hollywood movie and TV audience, he picked up a Golden Globe award for the best actor in a TV series, with his starring role in the satirical comedy-drama Succession.

Brian Cox poses with his Golden Globe . Picture: Getty

Hard to believe that Cox has been in the acting business for nearly 60 years, but a look at his filmography is stunning: from the first Hannibal Lecter, to Braveheart, The Bourne Identity, X-Men, Churchill, and a long, long list of other movie blockbusters, TV hits and stage successes.

READ MORE: Hollywood actor Brian Cox calls for second Scottish independence referendum

Cox, who hails from Dundee, has performed at the highest level for decades with the biggest stars on both sides of the Atlantic, but remains deeply rooted and connected to Scotland. You can see that with his acting projects, his charity work and his personal commitment to Scottish independence. Only the other day he called for a second referendum saying: “Eventually you can push people so far and they’re finally going to say ‘enough is enough’.” He added: “Really, we need to take care of our own destiny, finally.” Quite right too.

Congratulations to Brian Cox for his well-deserved Golden Globe for playing Scottish media mogul Roy Logan in the HBO series. If you haven’t yet seen it, there are already two series to watch, with a third on the way. It’s great to see a Scot being internationally recognised at the highest level, and well deserved too.