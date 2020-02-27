Scottish independence: Why SNP should remember Robert the Bruce and Canon Kenyon Wright – Kenny MacAskill

Just like Robert the Bruce and Canon Kenyon Wright, the SNP should keep trying to find ways to achieve their immediate goal – a second referendum – and the ultimate prize of independence, writes Kenny MacAskill.

Two ideas are under discussion within the nationalist movement; a legal challenge to secure a second referendum and a convention to bring political forces together. The first is causing some controversy, whereas the second needs enhanced.

No one other than perhaps a few on the fringe is calling for a “wildcat” referendum, it’s a misrepresentation to suggest otherwise. Instead what’s being argued for is pushing the case to hold one irrespective of a section 30 order.

After all, even the old Strathclyde Regional Council held a referendum on water fluoridisation. There’s good reason to believe a challenge might be successful, given the views of some legal heavyweights. But even if it’s unsuccessful, how does that equate with a national disaster?

Losing in the UK Supreme Court is hardly the equivalent of an electoral reverse. It would simply show the court route to be blocked and that a political challenge remains the only way. Frustration in the movement is coming from inactivity rather than defeat. When a British Prime Minister said “no”, Canon Kenyon Wright didn’t say “okay”. Instead, he said, “we’re the people and we say yes”.

Rather than waiting on Johnson blinking, let’s test the water and, if we lose the case, we simply go again like Bruce’s spider.

The convention also cannot simply be about politicians discussing the constitution. To be relevant to people, it must also be about defending Scotland from Tory plans and include trade unions and others.

It needs to be a popular front, not a constitutional talking shop.