Scottish independence: A most important message from Nicola Sturgeon – leader comment

Nicola Sturgeon’s claim that a second independence referendum “must happen next year” will doubtless fill as many people with dread as others with optimism. Six years on from a deeply divisive debate, here we go again... maybe.

But for as long as Scotland keeps electing Scottish National Party governments, this is a question that will not go away – the clue is in the party’s title.

Independence is the SNP’s raison d’etre, so it would be rather odd, to put it mildly, if they decided to drop the whole idea.

However the First Minister’s speech to her party conference offered hope for those fearing a descent into what she called “crude populism” of Donald Trump and co.

“That is not for us. That is not who we are,” Sturgeon said.

The SNP would win independence not by “demonising those who disagree, and plastering lies on the side of a bus. We will win by inspiring and persuading”.

The Union and independence arouse strong passions in many of us, but it is important to remember that we all live together in this small country and each of us has a democratic right to our own opinion.

We should all try to disagree agreeably.