After initial problems because so many wanted one, Scotland's vaccine passport system is now working well, says Angus Robertson (Picture: Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images)

According to health experts there, the vaccine passports have accelerated jab uptake.

Immunology Professor Kingston Mills, of Trinity College Dublin, says that the scheme has helped drive uptake, particularly amongst younger people who have been significantly more hesitant to get vaccinated than older people.

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"When vaccinated people meet, the transmission or infection rate is much lower against someone who is unvaccinated. It's done the trick in terms of getting people vaccinated,” he said.

In Ireland, the EU digital Covid certificate allows people to show proof of their vaccination, if they have had a recent negative PCR test or recovered from the virus.

Last week so many people tried to download the new Scottish app that the system became overloaded. Since then around 300,000 people have successfully uploaded their records to gain access to larger sporting events and nightclubs or to travel internationally. Deputy First Minister John Swinney says that the new vaccine passport app is now working well.

Scotland is following most countries in Europe which already use vaccine certification schemes. Wales is introducing them shortly, Northern Irish minister Nichola Mallon says their introduction is a “no brainer” while England is keeping the option open of introducing them south of the Border.

If you have yet to download Scotland’s vaccination app search for “NHS Scotland Covid Check” and download from the app store.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.