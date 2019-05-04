Scotland team in a World Cup Panini sticker album again! – leader comment

There is growing excitement around Scottish football. For the first time ever, the Scottish women’s team is going to the World Cup and, in Chelsea forward Erin Cuthbert, we have someone who could potentially be one of the best players in the world.

Not only that, but Scotland recently beat Brazil 1-0, demonstrating defensive solidity ahead of the tournament in France next month.

In the days when Scotland’s men used to qualify, Panini sticker albums were an established part of the ritual for many young supporters, so the appearance of Scotland’s women’s team in the latest one is like a burst of nostalgia from happier times.

Scotland are going to a World Cup again! But, before anyone starts singing about how “we’ll really shake them up, when we win the...” Stop!

The mood music from the team seems more sensible, no one is getting carried away, but they know they have a chance to do well.

Qualifying from the group stage would be an achievement.

Some might even say, that like their appearance in the Panini album, it would be another sign of our women ‘sticking it’ to the men.

