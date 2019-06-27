Scotland’s citizens’ assembly should not be a ‘stunt’ – leader comment

Scottish Government may need to do more to convince sceptical opposition parties to take part in the Citizens’ Assembly of Scotland.

It is a simple idea. Bring together 100 or so honest citizens – free from ambition for high political office and the sinister machinations of party politics – set them to work on the greatest issues of our time and then sit back to wait for a solution so simple, wise and beautiful that everyone wishes they had thought of it.

Citizens’ assemblies have attracted a host of fans across the political spectrum from former Conservative leadership contender Rory Stewart to French President Emmanuel Macron and a majority of people in Ireland who backed proposals on legalising abortion and gay marriage after one was held on those issues.

So it’s perhaps not a surprise the Scottish Government is setting up a Citizens’ Assembly of Scotland in which 120 members of the public will be asked “what kind of country” Scotland should be and how it should “overcome challenges” like Brexit. It’s also not so surprising that the Conservative and Liberal Democrats have decided not to take part with Tory constitution spokesman Adam Tomkins describing it as a “Nationalist stunt”, adding wearily that “we’ve heard it all before”.

After the divisive nature of the 2014 independence referendum, having a citizens’ assembly on Scotland’s constitution future could be a means of healing wounds, helping both sides to see each other’s point of view and to recognise that they are both entitled to it.

It could also help flesh out alternatives to independence like ‘home rule’ or ideas around creating a federal system of government in the UK, as recently suggested by Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser. It could also be a chance for unionists to lay out a positive vision of Scotland in the UK and for independence supporters to do the same about Scotland as a separate state.

If it is to be an “SNP stunt”, its impact will be much reduced and questions will grow about the use of taxpayers’ money in this way. Indeed, it could turn out to be a political problem for the SNP. Certainly, if they cannot be persuaded to take part, unionist parties are likely to try to make it one.

Appointing former Labour MEP David Martin was clearly an attempt to give the assembly cross-party credentials but, if that attempt is to succeed, the Scottish Government may need to go the extra mile to bring on board those who are understandably sceptical about the process.