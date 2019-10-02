Scotland’s children should be training to cycle safely – leader comment

Scotland’s children should be given training in one of the best forms of transport there is – cycling.

Cycling is good for you.

In cities, it can often get you to work in about the same time as public transport – so you save the fare while keeping fit.

And if you are fit, you are more likely to be healthy and less likely to require expensive medical treatment from the NHS, saving the country money.

Added to that, it reduces air pollution – and the associated diseases – and helps in the fight against climate change.

While cyclists tend to live longer, there is, of course, the risk of an accident.

Fear of cycling on streets filled with cars and lorries is a major reason why this form of transport is not more popular.

So, surely, Scotland’s children should all be receiving on-road cycle training.

But new figures show a wide disparity in the provision of Bikeability Scotland training across the country’s different councils.

It is offered by 100 per cent of schools in four council areas but just eight per cent of schools in Falkirk and the Scottish Borders, while some councils do not take part in the scheme at all.

Anyone can get on a bike and go for a ride. Being trained to do so safely would benefit them – and other road users too.

