Scotland’s best street food was a revelation – Angus Robertson

Edinburgh hosted the Scottish Street Food Awards this weekend past. It was my first time at the Capital’s renowned street food market, The Pitt, which takes place on Pitt Street in Leith, and it certainly will not be my last, writes Angus Robertson.

Food and drink vans and stalls produced amazing smells and tastes with inspiration for all palates. The event has been so popular that it has had to expand into a neighbouring warehouse.

I enjoyed an excellent ribs and pork belly with coleslaw, but to be honest I would have happily had anything from any of the stands.

At the end of the competition, the People’s Choice award went to The Buffalo Truck, while the Champion trophy came down to a run-off between the jerk chicken from Fatboys; ceviche from the Peruvian; the classic chicken burger from the Buffalo Truck; the white pizza from Wanderers Kneaded; and the cardamom, cinnamon and rose water ice cream from Moo Pie. While all were highly commended by the judges, it was Wanderers Kneaded that came out top.

Good luck to them and The Buffalo Truck, both from Edinburgh, who will represent Scotland at the finals of the 2019 British Street Food Awards, and then on hopefully to the European Street Food Awards in Malmo, Sweden.

In the meantime, there is nothing to stop you trying out the excellent street food at The Pitt every Saturday. See you there.

