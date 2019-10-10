Scotland-Russia: Wow! What a result! Oh right... – leader comment

Wow. That was unexpected. Scotland 61, Russia nil. That Steve Clarke really has turned the national side around... What’s that you say? That was rugby, not football? Aha, of course, makes more sense, it’s the Russia football game tonight.

Anyway, all we need to do now is beat Japan and we’re through to the next round of the World Cup, the rugby one.

What no, there are bonus points to consider? We (probably) need to win and get one but also stop Japan getting one, but could lose and still qualify if Samoa beat Ireland?

READ MORE: Rugby World Cup: What Scotland need to do against Japan to qualify for quarter-finals

Boy, these bonus points seem simple but get complicated fast. And we could be knocked out by a game-cancelling typhoon?

Scotland’s men’s football team hasn’t been to a major championships for 21 years, but with players like Andrew Robertson, Scott McTominay and co, we could have a decent side.

Clarke’s magic may not deliver a rugby score, but he seems like a manager capable of getting the best out of them.

And at least they don’t need to worry about bonus points and epic storms. [Hat-tip to @Sportybilly as we pinched his 61-0 joke]